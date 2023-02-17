The statements of the State Department about the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in delivering strikes on the Crimea are confirmation of the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict. This was announced on February 17 by the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington, Igor Girenko. His words lead Telegram channel diplomatic missions.

“The statements by a senior State Department official on February 16 about supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces in delivering strikes on Crimea are clear confirmation of Russia’s position on the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict. The official admitted that the administration is fueling the ambitions of the Kyiv regime to attack our country,” Girenko said.

He noted that it should become obvious to the international community that it is the United States that is the instigator and instigator of confrontation in Ukraine.

“Inciting Kyiv criminals to Crimea is the same as pushing them to attack Moscow or Vladivostok. We regard this position of Washington as an undisguised manifestation of the belligerent attitude of the United States towards our country,” Girenko added.

In addition, the embassy spokesman stressed that the United States not only conducts appropriate rhetoric, but also actively supplies Kiev with modern complexes that are used to defeat the regions of the Russian Federation, and also consults with Ukrainian military leaders, “de facto they are planning operations with them” , and participate in aiming weapons at targets, which is openly recognized by experts in the United States.

The day before, US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said that Washington considers attacks on the military infrastructure of Crimea by Ukrainian militants to be lawful.

She also noted that the United States welcomes the desire of the Ukrainian authorities to regain control over the lost territories. In addition, according to Nuland, Kyiv is free to choose the means to achieve these goals, whether it be diplomacy or force.

At the same time, on February 15, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken admitted that Ukraine’s attempts to occupy Crimea could lead to a serious Russian response.

The news is being supplemented

