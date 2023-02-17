The Russian Embassy in Romania confirmed the receipt of an envelope with an unknown powder

The Russian Embassy in Romania confirmed that on February 17, it received an envelope with powdered contents from an unknown sender. This was reported to Izvestia by the press service of the diplomatic mission.

The diplomats informed the local services, who promptly arrived at the institution, examined the envelope and sent it to the laboratory for analysis.

“Currently, we do not have information about the contents of the envelope. There were no casualties as a result of the incident,” the embassy added.

Last December, the Romanian Embassy in Paris received an envelope with white powder. Law enforcement agencies seized the package, the analysis of the contents of which showed that inside it was a mixture of sugar and soda.

In the same month, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko reported that Spanish police seized three envelopes addressed to the Ukrainian embassy and consulates in Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga. The envelopes contained animal eyes.

At the end of November, an explosive device detonated at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid. As a result of the explosion, an embassy employee was slightly injured and was able to independently get to the hospital.