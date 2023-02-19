The Russian facial recognition system helped to calculate the mafiosi during the 2018 World Cup

The Russian facial recognition system FindFace security, which was introduced in a number of cities during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helped to detain a large number of wanted people, including mafiosi. This was announced on Saturday, February 18, by the CEO of Rostec Sergey Chemezov.

“The project was launched for the World Cup. And during the championship period, a huge number of wanted people were detained. Even one mafia was caught, who came from Peru or something. Drug dealer. He thought that he would come to Russia, they say, who will find him here? And he was detained here, ”Chemezov said on the air of the TV channel “Star Plus”.

Since February 1, the entrance to the portal “Gosuslugi” has become available by facial biometrics. People who have registered in the Unified Biometric System can now enter through recognition.

Earlier, on January 16, it was reported that the Face Pay facial recognition fare payment service in Moscow would be renamed the Biometric Payment System. Such an alternative name for the technology in Russian was given by the majority of citizens, follows from the voting results on the Active Citizen portal. A total of 195,485 people took part in the voting. 21% of voters (41,740 people) voted for the new name.

The fare payment system “in person” was launched in the Moscow metro in September 2021. A month later, it became known that about 25 thousand people use the service.