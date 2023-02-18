The Russian flag and the letters Z appeared on the tower of the building where the Landtag (zemstvo parliament in Germany) previously met in the city of Potsdam, the agency reported on February 18 DPA.

Photos with the flag were posted on social networks by residents of the city. The pictures show that the flag is attached to the roof tiles of the fortress. In addition, the colors of the Russian tricolor are also painted on the shields that cover the windows. At the same time, according to media reports, before that, the shields were painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

In addition, unknown people put Z signs on the building, placing them, however, in a mirror order. The residents of Potsdam themselves call the building of the Landtag, due to some similarity with the famous landmark in Moscow, the Kremlin.

It is noted that the Russian flag has already appeared on the building of the former parliament in March 2022. However, only this time the German police decided to launch an investigation into vandalism.

Earlier it was reported that hundreds of residents of Munich on the night of January 26 took to the streets of the city with posters and banners against the supply of tanks and weapons to Ukraine after the government announced that Germany intends to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The inscriptions on the posters and flags of the protesters called for peace and emphasized that they oppose the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

On February 2, The West Australian reported that a decommissioned German Leopard tank, which stands in the Port Kennedy Veterans Memorial Park in the city of Perth, located in southern Australia, had an inscription in support of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass. Someone wrote there the slogan “Glory to Russia!” and output the Z character.

The letters Z and V have become symbols of a special operation to protect the inhabitants of Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that the tasks of the special operation included the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.