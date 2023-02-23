The Russian Foreign Ministry considered it premature to talk about the terms of the agreement on the ZNPP

The dialogue on the creation of a security zone at the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) is not developing easily, it is too early to talk about the timing of reaching agreements. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin. Interview published TASS on Thursday, February 23rd.

“The dialogue on the “zone” is not developing easily, but its main goal has been determined – to do everything necessary to prevent Ukrainian attacks on the plant and prevent an emergency, especially a man-made disaster with unpredictable consequences. <...> While negotiations are underway, it would be premature to release information about the possible terms for reaching an agreement and about its parameters to the public space,” the diplomat stressed.

Galuzin added that consultations with the leadership of the IAEA Secretariat on the establishment of an operational and physical nuclear safety protection zone at ZNPP continue.

The Deputy Minister also recalled that Rafael Grossi, General Director of the agency, “with whom this topic was discussed,” recently visited Moscow.

Earlier, on February 10, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said that the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP remains unstable and unpredictable. He once again emphasized the importance of creating a security zone around the facility, noting Moscow’s efforts in the negotiations to promote this initiative.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to International Organizations in Vienna, in turn, pointed out at the end of January that Ukraine had not given an answer for the fifth month to the draft declaration submitted to it on the creation of a protective zone around the Zaporizhzhya NPP. He recalled that Grossi handed over the draft declaration to the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba on September 21.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the station by Ukrainian troops.