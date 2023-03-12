The Russian Foreign Ministry denies the resumption of negotiations on the extension of the grain deal

March 12 - BLiTZ. Russia did not participate in the negotiations on the resumption of the grain deal, which were initiated by the Ukrainian side. About it <a rel="nofollow" href="https://mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/1857707/">stated</a> Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Earlier, the negotiations without the participation of Russia were reported by Reuters, citing a senior official in the Zelensky administration. They began on March 7 in an online format between Kiev and Western countries.

According to Zakharova, on Monday, March 13, the Russian delegation will meet with UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths and UN Representative for Trade and Development Rebecca Grispan. As part of the negotiations, Russia will once again, in addition to the so-called “Black Sea deal”, talk about its demands under the RF-UN Memorandum on the normalization of exports of Russian agricultural products.

The grain deal between Russia, Ukraine and Turkey was concluded in July 2022 through the mediation of the UN. According to its terms, Ukrainian agricultural products can be freely exported from three ports, including Odessa. The deal was automatically renewed in November. Her term expires March 18, 2023.

