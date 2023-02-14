The Russian Foreign Ministry did not see unsolvable tasks in the issue of supplying Turkey with S-400 air defense systems

Russia does not see unsolvable tasks regarding the delivery of the second regiment of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) to Turkey. This was stated on February 14 by Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Yuri Pilipson in an interview “RIA News”.

“We don’t see any unsolvable tasks on the way to the implementation of this project,” he said.

As noted by Pilipson, this issue involves the maintenance of “information hygiene” in the public space in order to prevent damage to national interests.

He stressed that some states apply various restrictive measures against Russia. However, these sanctions are not aimed at protecting democracy and human rights, but at eliminating a competitor in the arms market.

According to the diplomat, the topic of mutual settlements under this deal hardly belongs to the sphere of popular coverage.

Earlier, on November 22, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the S-400 air defense systems purchased by Ankara from Russia are ready for use. According to him, the installations are in places of permanent deployment.

On March 23, the head of the Turkish Defense Industry Directorate (SSB), Ismail Demir, told Izvestia that Ankara does not intend to abandon Russian S-400 systems due to US pressure.

Prior to this, on August 29, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he had no doubts about concluding a second contract for the supply of S-400. According to him, Moscow and Ankara are taking many steps in the field of defense cooperation.

Ankara said in 2019 that it chose the S-400 because NATO allies did not provide weapons, in particular American Patriot systems, on terms acceptable to Turkey.

Russia and Turkey signed the first contract for a regimental set of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in 2017, deliveries to the Turkish side were made in the summer and autumn of 2019. Against the background of the contract, Ankara was sharply criticized by the United States. Washington threatened sanctions and excluded the Turkish side from the F-35 fifth-generation fighter program.

S-400 “Triumph” can destroy modern air attack targets, including ballistic missiles. The detection range is up to 600 km, the radius of the cover zone is 400 km. The S-400 complex was bought from Russia by China, Turkey and India.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

