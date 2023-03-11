The Russian Foreign Ministry explained why consular offices in Germany accept payments in euros

March 11 - BLiTZ. The Russian Foreign Ministry told why it is important to accept payments in the euro currency at the consular offices of the Russian Federation in Germany. Details are reported by the RIA Novosti news outlet.

The ministry noted that provocative information began to spread on the network. It states that domestic consulates in Germany refuse to accept rubles. Representatives of the department explained that according to the regulations, payment is made in the local currency of the state.

In Europe, Russian consuls have been banned from using Visa and Master Card systems. Also, MIR system cards do not work there. In this regard, consular officers use EU debit cards.

“Practically all citizens living in Germany have EU cards. Thus, there are practically no complaints about difficulties with payment,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.