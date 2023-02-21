The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the suspension of Russia’s participation in the START Treaty – News

February 21, 2023, 20:14 – BLiTZ – News

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the announcement by President Vladimir Putin of Russia’s withdrawal from participation in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START). The full text is published on the ministry’s website.

The diplomatic department recalled that they had previously announced a disappointing situation around the treaty and, in general, because of the US line, “aimed at a comprehensive weakening of the security of the Russian Federation and the political and economic” strangulation “of our country.”

“Washington’s extreme hostility, the confrontation it escalates, and its overt course of malicious escalation of the conflict in and around Ukraine have created a fundamentally different security environment for us,” the statement said.

In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the impossibility of continuing to participate in the START and, in general, in conducting business as usual with the United States and with Western countries.

At the same time, the Russian diplomatic department drew attention to the reversibility of the decision to suspend Russia’s participation in the treaty. However, to do this, Washington must take appropriate political steps.

Earlier it was reported that Russia was suspending its participation in the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START). This statement was made by President Vladimir Putin during his address to the Federal Assembly on February 21.

He stressed that the Russian Federation is not withdrawing from START, but is suspending its participation in it.

