HomeNewsThe Russian Foreign Ministry...

The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the destruction of military equipment of the West in Ukraine

By News Desk
The Russian Foreign Ministry predicted the destruction of military equipment of the West in Ukraine

The Russian army will break any military equipment of Western countries in Ukraine. Such a statement was made on February 16 by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov on air Channel One.

“Everything that is now being loaded onto the next sea transport will be ground. All these Leopard tanks, which are heading there from the world, will be thrown down on Ukrainian fields by our fire,” the diplomat emphasized.

On the eve of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, as well as helicopters and missile systems. 444 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the document, 26 voted against.

At the same time, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kyiv was obviously running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, according to McGregor, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

In addition, on February 15, German Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Problems Robert Habek said that, in deciding to supply Ukraine with Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, Germany is doing what it can currently do, despite the fact that, according to In his opinion, the country’s authorities made this decision too late.

A day earlier, the tenth meeting of the contact group on the armament of Ukraine in the Rammstein format was held in Brussels. At it, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the coalition of NATO countries for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine is growing. According to him, it has already included Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Portugal. The head of the Pentagon noted that the Ukrainian authorities undertook to deliver the transferred equipment to the front line.

At the same time, The Washington Post pointed out that the Western countries, which promised to provide Ukraine with new NATO equipment, would not be able to supply it all at once, as there were logistical problems. The main transport channels through which weapons are transferred to Kyiv pass through Poland, Slovakia and Romania, the article noted. However, these directions can be blocked due to congestion, and then all the weapons will get stuck on the border.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness
Trending
Princess Haya asks her lover to wait few more days for a life-long happiness

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Previous article
Alekhin announced a possible strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is organized by the “ideal Stalingrad”
Next article
Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

More from Author

- A word from our sponsors -

Read Now

Military expert Leonkov announced the ability of the Russian army to influence foreign satellites

February 17, 2023, 06:45 - BLiTZ - News Russia has the ability to influence infrastructure components in space. This is possible due to the means of electronic warfare. The corresponding statement in an interview with Lenta.ru was made by military expert Alexei Leonkov. “We have complexes...

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells towards the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured. About it reported representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related...

Alekhin announced a possible strike on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is organized by the “ideal Stalingrad”

February 17, 2023, 06:28 - BLiTZ - News In a situation where the armed forces of Ukraine are concentrating troops in the Artemivsk region, "strike from the flanks suggests itself." Gennady Alekhin, a retired colonel and head of the information service of the Joint Grouping of...

The expert spoke about the benefits of using airplane mode in a smartphone

Using the airplane mode function, you can extend the battery life of your smartphone and protect your personal data. On Friday, February 17, he told the agency "Prime" director of the Competence Center for Information Security of T1 Group Viktor Gulevich. When airplane mode is turned on,...

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center in the United States

Two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. This was announced on Thursday, September 16, by representatives of the local police. According to available information, one of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get...

The State Duma adopted a law on the state language, limiting the use of foreign words

The State Duma of Russia adopted in the second and third readings a new law that should protect the Russian language from the excessive use of foreign words and borrowings. The document was published on Thursday, February 16, at site thoughts. The draft law assumes the inadmissibility...

Kuleba announced the absence of agreements on fighter jets for Kyiv

To date, no state has undertaken to send fighter jets to Kyiv. This was announced on Friday, February 17, by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with the editorial team. Funke. “First of all, we would be interested in fighters from the US, Britain, France...

Roskachestvo told what kind of wine goes with fast food – News

February 17, 2023, 05:49 - BLiTZ - News Olesya Bunyaeva, director of the department for research and promotion of domestic wine products of Roskachestvo, said that, in fact, fast food is a classic gastronomic pair with wine, RIA Novosti writes. Bunyaeva noted that french fries go well with...

Earthquake death toll in Turkey rises to 38,000

Turkey's earthquake death toll rises to 38,044 This was announced on Friday, February 17, by the Office of Emergency Situations in Turkey (AFAD). “According to the latest information received, a total of 38,044 of our citizens died in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman,...

The Russian Embassy appreciated the position of Washington regarding the strikes on the Crimea

The statements of the State Department about the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in delivering strikes on the Crimea are confirmation of the direct involvement of the United States in the conflict. This was announced on February 17 by the press secretary of...

Canada says no data on objects over North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Feb. 16 that the government had no knowledge of which three targets were shot down in Canadian and US airspace last week. “We still don’t know exactly what these objects were, but we know that they posed a real threat to...

The prisoner spoke about volunteers bringing drugs to the Ukrainian military

On February 17, Ukrainian prisoner of war Ivan Vasilenko from Poltava said that volunteers, along with humanitarian aid, were supplying drugs to the front. According to Vasilenko, he was mobilized into the defense in Lvov, where he came to escape abroad from conscription. From there, the prisoner...

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: