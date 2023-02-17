The Russian army will break any military equipment of Western countries in Ukraine. Such a statement was made on February 16 by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov on air Channel One.

“Everything that is now being loaded onto the next sea transport will be ground. All these Leopard tanks, which are heading there from the world, will be thrown down on Ukrainian fields by our fire,” the diplomat emphasized.

On the eve of the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, as well as helicopters and missile systems. 444 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the document, 26 voted against.

At the same time, the former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kyiv was obviously running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, according to McGregor, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

In addition, on February 15, German Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Problems Robert Habek said that, in deciding to supply Ukraine with Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks, Germany is doing what it can currently do, despite the fact that, according to In his opinion, the country’s authorities made this decision too late.

A day earlier, the tenth meeting of the contact group on the armament of Ukraine in the Rammstein format was held in Brussels. At it, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the coalition of NATO countries for the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine is growing. According to him, it has already included Germany, Denmark, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Portugal. The head of the Pentagon noted that the Ukrainian authorities undertook to deliver the transferred equipment to the front line.

At the same time, The Washington Post pointed out that the Western countries, which promised to provide Ukraine with new NATO equipment, would not be able to supply it all at once, as there were logistical problems. The main transport channels through which weapons are transferred to Kyiv pass through Poland, Slovakia and Romania, the article noted. However, these directions can be blocked due to congestion, and then all the weapons will get stuck on the border.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

