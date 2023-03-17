The Russian Foreign Ministry put 23 British citizens on the stop list for anti-Russian actions

March 17 - BLiTZ. Russia has officially announced the inclusion of 23 British citizens on the stop list, among them the British military and propagandists, such a statement was made by the Russian Foreign Ministry. It is reported by TASS.

The list includes the British military, who participated in the training of Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry noted.

The UK banned the use of TikTok in government offices March 16, 2023 at 21:18

In addition, sanctions were imposed against British judges and representatives of the UK penitentiary system.

The list also included representatives of the Zinc Network corporation, which is working to discredit Russia abroad. The sanctions are in place for an indefinite period, if not forever.