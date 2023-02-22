The Russian Foreign Ministry set the US a condition for the return of Moscow to START – DOS

February 22, 2023, 16:00 – BLiTZ – News

The United States must stop its thoughtless anti-Russian campaign, then Russia may reconsider the decision to suspend its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

He stressed that Washington is required to change the entire “behavioral model.”

“If we see that common sense is emerging, if we understand that this thoughtless, unconditional, absolutely non-stop campaign to mobilize anti-Russian sentiment wherever possible (stops), when we see that a manifestation of something else, alternative to this absolute dominance, is revealed anti-Russian approaches in US policy, then, perhaps, there will be a basis for additional analysis and the president, this is his prerogative, perhaps he will look at this matter anew,” the diplomat said.

It is unacceptable for the United States to continue exerting pressure on the Russian side in the economic sphere. The White House must immediately stop demonstrating its rejection of an independent Russian Federation as “an independent powerful pole of the emerging new system of international relations.”

As the BLiTZ wrote, on February 22, senators unanimously approved a law on the suspension of the Treaty between Russia and the United States on measures to further reduce and limit strategic offensive weapons. The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to suspend the treaty.