On the night of February 20, the Russian military launched an artillery attack on the ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Antonovka. This was told to Izvestia by a source in emergency services.

Missiles for the Alder multiple launch rocket system, 2A65 Msta-B howitzers, shells for firing from 122-mm D-30 howitzers and mortar mines were destroyed.

Ten units of automotive equipment were also put out of action. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 15 people dead, another ten people were injured of varying severity.

In addition, on February 19, an artillery strike was carried out on the position of a brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Belozerovka, Kherson region. A 122-millimeter D-30 howitzer with artillery crew was destroyed. Five fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed, two were injured.

Also on February 19, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that Russian troops had destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) regiment stronghold and an artillery ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytsky region.

On the same day, it was reported that the Russian team of heavy flamethrower systems (TOS-1) “Solntsepek” destroyed the stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with two thermobaric rockets.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass and demilitarize Ukraine. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.