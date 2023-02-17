Mortarmen of the Western Military District (ZVO) are actively carrying out combat special operations, causing damage to Ukrainian militants. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

For fire destruction of the enemy, military personnel use 120-mm guns, one of the main advantages of which is high mobility. Such a mortar can be placed in the back of an all-terrain truck that delivers the calculation to the position.

You can strike almost immediately upon arrival. Most often, the targets of the shooters of the Western Military District are command and observation posts, places of accumulation of ammunition and equipment, as well as directly the formation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at a distance of up to 7 km. Information about priority areas for work is transmitted by scouts. The speed and accuracy of the defeat is achieved thanks to the adjustment of fire using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

The “roaming” calculations take a few minutes to take up a firing position, calculate the initial data for firing and launch. After that, the fighters quickly collapse and move to a new point. Skillful actions of mortarmen under the guidance of experienced commanders ensure both a high degree of destruction and the safety of personnel.

Detecting a “roaming mortar” and having time to strike back is a difficult task even for an experienced enemy. As a rule, enemy shells arrive already on an open field.

Earlier, on February 15, it became known that servicemen of the RF Armed Forces, using 120-mm mortars, destroyed a checkpoint of Ukrainian militants in the Avdiyevo direction. It is noted that special incendiary mines were used during the attack.

On the eve of the defense department showed the performance of combat missions to destroy enemy manpower and fortifications by mortars of the Central Military District (CVO).

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

