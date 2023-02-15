Russian employees of the Central Military District (TsVO) were able to push Ukrainian militants 3 km away from their positions in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). About this on Wednesday, February 15, informs Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the agency, after the Russian Armed Forces broke through the fortified second line of defense of the enemy and destroyed the stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the nationalists were forced to hastily leave their lines, leaving military property and the bodies of the dead.

A day earlier, a military expert, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were fleeing from positions near Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) without orders from the command. He associated such actions with the methodical advancement of the assault units of the Russian army.

On February 13, a fighter with the call sign Ishim said that Russian troops were successfully confronting the enemy in the LPR, using Giacint-B self-propelled guns for attacks.

Prior to that, on February 11, it became known that the crews of Russian airborne combat vehicles (BMD-4) were working around the clock in the Luhansk direction, preventing the Armed Forces of Ukraine from regaining lost positions. The military supports the foot soldiers, working from open and closed positions. According to the paratrooper, the most important thing is to quickly change the location until the enemy has calculated the coordinates.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

