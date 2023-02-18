February 18, 2023, 15:28 – BLiTZ – News

According to the Russian Telegram channel “The wrong side of the military commissar”, the fighters of the Russian PMC took control of the village of Paraskovievka north of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), which put the UAF garrison in the city at risk of encirclement and destruction.

The Ukrainian command is forced to follow Zelensky’s decision on the inadmissibility of the surrender of Artemovsk. Attempts to drive across frozen fields are also quickly detected by Russian intelligence and exposed to artillery fire.

It is also reported that the Ukrainian military suspected PMCs of deliberately maintaining control over one of the roads in the city. Russian fighters can use this tactic to force the Ukrainian command to keep moving reserves into the city.

The complete encirclement of the city is planned at the moment when there will be as many Ukrainian forces as possible in the Bakhmut agglomeration. Thus, the Ukrainian military, who remained in the city, believe that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the defense of the city will be maximum.

It is noteworthy that businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is urging Zelensky to prevent the surrender of the city, as this can lead to heavy losses and negative consequences for the Ukrainian people.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian command was transferring additional reserves to the Artemovsk region, including elite units from Western Ukraine.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.