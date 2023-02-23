“Not many people are invited, but I think that we will not be invited defiantly, just as it was during the ceremony associated with the funeral of Elizabeth II,” he said.

The songs of The Beatles and David Bowie were included in the official playlist of the upcoming coronation of Charles III.

The Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom is convinced that the Russian side will not be specially invited to the coronation of Charles III, which is due to take place in May. Details are reported by the RIA Novosti news outlet.