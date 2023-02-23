News

The Russian side will not be invited to the coronation of Charles III, Ambassador Kelin believes

By Desk Blitz
Посол Андрей Келин: российскую сторону демонстративно не пригласят на коронацию Карла III

February 24 – BLiTZ: The Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom is convinced that the Russian side will not be specially invited to the coronation of Charles III, which is due to take place in May. Details are reported by the RIA Novosti news outlet.

“Not many people are invited, but I think that we will not be invited defiantly, just as it was during the ceremony associated with the funeral of Elizabeth II,” he said.

The songs of The Beatles and David Bowie were included in the official playlist of the upcoming coronation of Charles III.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: