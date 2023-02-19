The Russians called a way to switch to a more profitable pension

On February 19, Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov told how to switch from one type of pension to another and even receive two pensions at once.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he explained that it was necessary to determine the most profitable option for receiving payments in the current conditions.

When receiving a social pension during official employment, you can accumulate pension points. When there are enough of them, you can switch to a disability insurance pension.

Also, beneficiaries of the military survivor’s pension can switch to old-age pension if they become eligible for supplements.

As the lawyer noted, the most profitable options will have to be looked for on their own, since the Social Fund does not transfer pension recipients from one type to another automatically.

“To do this, you will have to study the laws, get background information from the pension or social security authorities and calculate for yourself the best option at the moment,” Solovyov emphasized.

In addition, according to the law, you can receive two pensions – for disability and for old age. This option is available for participants of the Great Patriotic War who were awarded the badge “Inhabitant of besieged Leningrad”, as well as for those who received a disability as a result of a military injury.

To formalize the transition from one type of pension to another and receive two pensions, you must immediately apply to the social security authorities, the lawyer added.

Earlier, on February 14, the Social Fund of the Russian Federation (SFR) reported that the average old-age insurance pension in Russia increased by 14% in 2022, to 20.6 thousand rubles.