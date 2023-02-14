The Russians estimated the cost of the wedding celebration at 255 thousand rubles

In 2023, 4.6% of residents of large and medium-sized cities in Russia are going to get married. The cost of the celebration, according to the Russians, will average 255 thousand rubles, Izvestia was told in SberStrakhovanie. Experts conducted a survey on the eve of Valentine’s Day in 37 cities across the country.

At the same time, 17% of respondents estimate their planned weddings at 500,000 rubles or more.

“The leading cities in terms of the cost of a “worthy” wedding were Makhachkala (347 thousand rubles), Novosibirsk (319 thousand rubles), Ulyanovsk (305 thousand rubles), Tyumen (302 thousand rubles) and Astrakhan (299 thousand rubles) “, – experts noted.

The minimum expenses for the celebration were planned by respondents from Irkutsk, Kemerovo, Krasnoyarsk (208 thousand rubles each), as well as Vladivostok and Tomsk (205 thousand rubles each), Izhevsk (200 thousand rubles).

“Makhachkala became the leader in terms of the number of planned weddings and the number of invited guests: 5.5% of the townspeople are going to get married or get married there, who expect an average of 118 guests,” the experts added.

In second place in terms of the number of people wishing to have a wedding were Penza and Ryazan (5.4% each), and Voronezh, Omsk, Orenburg and Ulyanovsk were in third place (5.2% each).

In Moscow and St. Petersburg, this figure was 4%. Least of all planning to organize a celebration this year in Izhevsk, Ufa, Khabarovsk (3.9% each), as well as in Vladivostok (3.5%).

As specified, on average, Russians are ready to invite 47 guests to the holiday. But 9.9% of respondents want to invite 100 or more guests to the wedding.

More than half of the respondents (58%) would prefer to organize an event at home without leaving their city, 17.6% would choose a place for the ceremony in nature or outside the city, 16.4% would have a wedding at sea, 8% in another city.

Earlier, on February 7, Ksenia Afanasyeva, the head of the Wedding Residence celebrations agency, the author of weddings, told Izvestia about how to properly ask for the hand of a lover. First of all, according to her, it is necessary to choose the right ring and not confuse the engagement and engagement rings. Secondly, you should choose a place with a suitable atmosphere that will be most pleasant to the chosen one, where, as a result, an offer will be made.

