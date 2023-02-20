The Russians were listed ways to get a mortgage at a low salary – DOS

February 20, 2023, 12:24 – BLiTZ – News

Realtor Anna Rusakova told how much income is needed to purchase a home with a mortgage. About it writes Tula News Service.

The level of required earnings depends on the amount of the monthly payment. The latter is affected by the size of the mortgage loan and the interest rate.

According to the expert, if you choose an apartment for 3 million rubles, it is enough to receive 50 thousand per month. To buy a home for 6 million, you need to earn 120 thousand rubles, she clarified.

The speaker gave advice on obtaining a mortgage with low or unofficial earnings. To increase the chances, she recommended sending requests to several banks at once. You can also take a co-borrower, the interlocutor of the media drew attention.

In addition, you can make a choice in favor of new buildings. “A person wants to take the same three million to buy secondary housing at 11%, but he is not approved for a loan – in this case, you can look at new buildings and take three million for new housing at 3%. In this case, the monthly payment will be much less, and, accordingly, less income is needed, ”the realtor explained.

There are also mortgage approval programs “under two documents” from agencies, she stressed. In this case, the citizen does not need to provide the bank with a work book and a 2NDFL certificate.

Earlier, the Russians were called the level of wages required to obtain a mortgage in different regions of the country. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.