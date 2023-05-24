The school of Bihar where Shubham became the UPSC 2020 topper, Shubham from the same school has now won the game.

UPSC Result” UPSC has released the result of Civil Services Examination 2022. This time toppers have been found from Bihar itself. Patna’s Ishita topped and Buxar’s Garima stood second. In 2020, Katihar’s Shubham topped. Shubham Purnia Now another Shubham has cleared UPSC from the same school in which he studied.

Shubham succeeded in the first attempt

Shubham, a student of Vidya Vihar Residential School, Parora, Purnia, has achieved success in his very first attempt. His All India Rank is 41st. With his success, the entire Vidya Vihar family is immersed in happiness. Vidya Vihar’s secretary Rameshchandra Mishra has congratulated Shubham a lot. Meanwhile, on behalf of the institute, the Trustee, VVIT Director, Principal, Vice Principal and PRO of Vidya Vihar reached Shubham’s house at Futauni in Madhubani district of Bihar, due to which the happiness of Shubham’s family has doubled.

Shubham’s father is a farmer

PRO Rahul Shandilya told that Shubham’s father Dinesh Kumar is a farmer. On behalf of the Vidya Vihar family, congratulations were extended to the entire family including father Dinesh Kumar and mother Sandhya Devi. He told that Shubham studied from class 6 to class 10 from Vidya Vihar. In the year 2016, Shubham completed his studies from Vidya Vihar. During the lockdown, Shubham continued his preparation by staying at Vidya Vihar.

Bihar gave UPSC topper for the second time in 3 years, know how the threat of the state started appearing again in civil service

Crack UPSC in first attempt

Shubham was also active in the relief campaign being run by Vidya Vihar during the lockdown. He told that Shubham has achieved success in UPSC in his first attempt. It is noteworthy that even before this, students associated with Vidya Vihar Sansthan have won the UPSC. Shubham Kumar of VVRS batch 2012-13 was UPSC topper 2020.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan