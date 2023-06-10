The scumbag reached home after being released from jail, first beat his wife and then killed her, also shot the young man standing nearby

Bareilly : A crazy young man, a resident of Lodhinagar Mohalla of Fatehganj West, Nagar Panchayat of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, shot dead his wife Pooja. Another youth was also seriously injured in this incident of firing. Police has taken the dead body in possession and sent it to postmortem. Police is engaged in investigation. The accused Krishnapal alias Chanbe had come out of jail a few days back. The police have recovered several quarters of English liquor, 2 and 8 PM from the house of accused Chalbe. Many old cases are registered against the accused.

Pooja was standing outside on an empty plot to avoid being beaten

On Saturday, the young man had a dispute with his wife over some issue. Krishnapal attacks Pooja. To avoid being beaten by her husband, Pooja came out of the house and reached near the empty plot. Meanwhile, the accused shot and killed him. After this, a young man named Munna present there was also shot. After committing the crime, the accused absconded. The relatives of the deceased say that Pooja was killed in a land dispute. Although the police is investigating the incident from all angles, the relationship between the man and the woman, the intention of the accused etc.

The one with whom I did love marriage took my life

Accused Krishnapal alias Chanbe had a love marriage with Pooja a few years back. They also have two sons. There was a dispute between the two since their love marriage. Pooja died in this dispute. However, when the accused opened fire, a crowd of people gathered around. Fearing to be caught He fled from the spot. On the information of the people, the police station reached the spot. The police officers investigated the spot.

Father lodged FIR, son told about land dispute

The police have filed an FIR against Chalbe for murder on the complaint of Pooja’s father Jagganath. Section 307 has been added to shoot Munna. After this Papa shot, while Pooja’s mother Sheela told that Chalbe’s mother accused her son of getting my daughter killed.

Report- Muhammad Sajid