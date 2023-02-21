The second criminal case was opened after the murder of a child in Altai

The Investigative Committee opened a second criminal case into the murder of a one and a half year old girl in the Soviet district of the Altai Territory. The department believes that the authorities of the prevention system did not take sufficient measures to protect the child.

The tragedy occurred in the village of Urozhaynoye on February 20. According to investigators, a 40-year-old local resident brought her daughter to the warehouse, doused it with kerosene and set it on fire. The suspect’s eight-year-old son was a witness to the incident. The woman left the scene of the crime, the girl died from her burns.

Law enforcement agencies note that the suspect is a mother of many children. The family was registered as dysfunctional. The woman refused medical examination of children, while she was examined by a psychiatrist. According to the investigation, there were often no food items in the house. In January 2023, the mother was limited by the court in parental rights, writes altapress.ru. However, the authorities of the prevention system did not take sufficient measures to remove the child from the family.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Negligence, negligently resulting in the death of a person”). Investigators will establish a connection between the inaction of officials and the tragedy.

Earlier, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a minor, committed with special cruelty”). Investigators intend to petition for the conclusion of the girl’s mother into custody.