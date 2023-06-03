The secrets of being healthy were hidden in the bicycle, now life is running with the help of the handle of the bike

Jalaun, 03 June (Hindustan Times). With the changing times, people have now held the handles of the bike instead of the cycle. The sound of tring-tring was once considered a status symbol. But now everyone from young to old are riding bikes and scooties. Cycle was once considered healthy for health. But at present their sales have also reduced and battery cycle has made people’s life easy and lazy. However, the demand for cycles increased in the market during the Corona period. At the same time, now that everything is normal, the sales in the market have faded.

It is notable that in the past, most of the houses from the city to the village used to have cycles. But now with the changing times, the cycle trend has also changed. Now hardly any bicycle is found in anyone’s house on the street. While cycling is still considered healthy for health. On this occasion in Orai Nagar, we talked to the cycle sellers, they told that now the sale of cycles has slowed down. But during the Corona period, 50-60 cycles were sold almost every month.

Due to the busy life, the speed of the bicycle slowed down

Now people have adapted themselves according to the time, usually people are seen riding motorbikes instead of cycles. Bicycles will be seen on the city roads in the morning, after that it is impossible to see them. During the Corona period, the cycle market had got lifeline from the residents of the city. In March 2020, cycling was considered best for health during the Corona period. But after Corona, the sales in the bicycle market declined again by 50 percent.

On the other hand, BJP’s media in-charge Shakti Gahoi says that cycling is beneficial for health and I definitely ride a bicycle in the morning because it improves health and maintains energy in the body.