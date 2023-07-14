The Senate Committee of the US Parliament passed a resolution declaring Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.

Washington, July 14 (Hindustan Times). The Senate Committee of the US Parliament has passed a resolution declaring Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India. The resolution, introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley, Bill Hagerty, Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen, states that the US recognizes the McMahon Line as the international boundary between China and India. The proposal will now go to the Senate for a full vote.

China is continuously intruding on the borders of India. Recently, China has occupied parts of India’s Arunachal Pradesh. He says that these areas come under his country. While America is taking India’s side. Senator Jeff Merkley, Co-Chair of the Executive Commission of the US Parliament, said that America supports freedom and rule of law around the world. The resolution makes it clear that the US considers Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India and not the People’s Republic of China. In the proposal, it has also been said to strengthen defense, technology, economic relations between India and America.

Senator Bill Hegerty said that China is posing a serious threat to the free and open Indo-Pacific region. At such a time, it is important for the US to stand shoulder to shoulder with its strategic partners in the region, especially India and other Quad countries. At the same time, it is necessary to take steps against China’s comprehensive strategy of territorial expansion, which it has adopted in the South and East China Sea, the Himalayas and the South Pacific region. Senator Tim Kaine said that there is increasing tension between India and China on their shared border. In such a situation, America should stand firmly in the defense of democracy by supporting the free and open Indo-Pacific region.