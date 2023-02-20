The sender of the box with explosives to the girl in New Moscow pleaded guilty

The suspect in sending a box of explosives to a girl who did not reciprocate, during the interrogation admitted his guilt. This was reported by the press service of the Moscow Department of the Investigative Committee on February 20.

Earlier, during interrogation, the 26-year-old detainee admitted what caused his act.

The girl received the “gift” on February 20. At the entrance, an unknown person left a shoebox with a postcard. Inside were two bottles of lighter and a detonator that went off when opened. The victim received a thermal burn of the skin of the face and left hand of the first degree. It is specified that the girl is about 22-23 years old. After receiving medical attention, she was allowed to go home.

According to Izvestia, the detainee is 26-year-old Nikita Selyunin. He lived in the neighborhood and for a long time showed signs of attention to Alina. When the suspect realized that he would not achieve reciprocity, relations between young people deteriorated. It is known that Selyunin tried to leave the city when it became known that law enforcement agencies had established his identity. The young man managed to warn his father, who was visited by police officers.

Yulia Ivanova, senior assistant to the head of the main investigative department of the Moscow Investigative Committee, also said that explosive, fingerprint and other forensic examinations had been appointed.

IN RF IC They added that the victim received medical assistance in a timely manner, nothing threatens her health.