The senior officer had already written a letter regarding the interlocking system, Sampark Kranti Express was saved

train accident in odisha People all over the world are sad because of this. Meanwhile, a big thing is coming to the fore regarding the train accident. The interlocking system is said to be behind the train accident in Odisha. A similar incident was seen in the month of February. Realizing the danger, the driver of the train took a sensible step and stopped the train. This train was Sampark Kranti Express.

Railway Zone’s Principal Chief Operating Manager Harishankar Verma had warned about the flaws in the electronic interlocking system and warned three months in advance. He had expressed concern over the failure of the electronic interlocking system in February. In this letter written to the Railway Board, it was said that if this system is not rectified then serious accidents can happen in future.

The accident was averted due to the intelligence of the loco pilot.

According to media reports, the Principal Chief Operating Manager of South Western Railway had expressed concern over signal failure of an express train on 9th February. At this time, the loco pilot had shown understanding due to which an accident was averted. Due to the alertness of the loco pilot of Sampark Kranti Express (12649) on February 8, the train was saved from becoming a victim of accident. The Chief Operating informed that the incident of February 8 had revealed several flaws in the interlocking system. The dispatch route of the train is displayed after the train starts running on the signal. This violates the interlocking principal.

New shocking fact on how Rail Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw‘s criminal negligence caused Odisha train crash:In Feb ’23 (3 months ago), a rail official flagged SERIOUS concerns on track & signaling safety after a major crash was narrowly preventedHis letter was ignored (1/9)

— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) June 5, 2023



what did the railway minister say

The Railway Minister has told that the reason for the accident is the change in the important ‘point machine’ and ‘electronic interlocking’ system for the railway signal. The people responsible for this have been identified. The train accident has nothing to do with the ‘Kavach’ system. At the same time, Jaya Verma Sinha, member of the Railway Board in Delhi, ruled out the possibility of driver fault and system malfunction, and said that there is a possibility of sabotage or tampering with the interlocking system. ‘Point machine’ and interlocking is a kind of fail safe (error free) system. This means that if it fails, all the signals will turn red and the train movement will stop.

Pawan Kumar, a young man from Giridih village missing in Odisha train accident, still unknown, father reached Balasore

He said that now, as the minister said that there was a problem with the signal system. Maybe someone did some digging without seeing the cables. However, he has not ruled out the possibility of outside interference.