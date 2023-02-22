The shroud that disappeared a hundred years ago from the Church of the Savior on Blood was returned to St. Petersburg

The Shroud, which disappeared almost a century ago from the Church of the Savior on Blood, has been returned to St. Petersburg. On February 22, in an interview with reporters, the director of the State Museum-Monument “St. Isaac’s Cathedral” Yuri Mudrov said.

“This is a truly historic, outstanding artifact that we discovered. Now the process of entering this artifact into the state museum fund and into the collection of the state museum-monument “St. Isaac’s Cathedral” is underway, he stressed.

Yulia Ushkova, the head of the account of the funds of the State Museum-Monument St. Isaac’s Cathedral, specified that the shroud was discovered in Rybinsk.

“An antiquary called and said that on the reverse side is a stamp that says: “A gift to the Church of the Resurrection of Christ St. Petersburg. 1907″. We were just shocked! This item appeared in the Church of the Resurrection of Christ precisely in the year of its consecration – in 1907, ”she noted.

Ushkova added that over 20 authentic items have returned to the memorial museum in recent years. Their exhibition will be organized.

