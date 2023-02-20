The son of the chief prosecutor from the USSR called the release of the film “Nuremberg” timely

Sergei Rudenko said that Nikolai Lebedev’s military drama “Nuremberg” was released on the screens of Russian cinemas in a timely manner. The son of the chief prosecutor from the USSR at the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg told on February 20 why the picture answers the main questions of history.

“I believe that the film is very timely, especially in the current conditions, when international relations are very tense. And this film in many ways dots the “and”, shows the true results of the Second World War, which are now trying to be revised. I expect high impressions from him, ”Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

He also noted the successful choice of actor Sergei Bezrukov for the role of his father Roman Rudenko.

The film directed by Nikolai Lebedev, according to film critics, is one of the most anticipated new films of 2023. The main roles in the film are played by Evgeny Mironov, Sergey Bezrukov, Sergey Kempo, Lyubov Aksenova and other artists.

Earlier that day, the premiere screening of the film Nuremberg took place in Moscow.

The director of the film, Nikolai Lebedev, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the film script contains real stories of his grandfather and uncle, who died in the war. Thus, according to him, the Nuremberg trials acquire not only a global, but also a deeply personal sound.

On February 9, in the hall of the Simferopol Tchaikovsky Musical College, before the official premiere, a special screening of the film “Nuremberg” was held. The first viewers in Crimea gave the film high marks.