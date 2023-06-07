The song ‘Magahi Meetha Paan’ from the movie Khiladi became popular

Bhojpuri film Khiladi starring Bhojpuri star Pradeep Pandey (Chintu) and Afsha has been released on June 4. The song ‘Magahi Meetha Paan’ from this film has become very popular. This song released from Worldwide Records Bhojpuri is getting a lot of response from the audience.

This song is sung by Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Singer Alka Jha in their melodious voice. The lyrics of the song are penned by Late Shyam Dehati. Its music is given by Om Jha. In the song, Chintu and the city are seen dancing on the banks of a river and sometimes on the streets of London. With the release of the song, it has gone on the tongue of the audience. The romance between the two in the song will take you to a different world, seeing which you will also remember your old days.

The song has been released from the official YouTube channel of Worldwide Records. Khiladi has been released recently. In this film, the audience is getting to see a lot of action, romance and drama. Which has managed to attract the audience towards itself. The world premiere of the film has been done on June 4 at Jio Studio. Bhojpuri film Khiladi presented by Yashi Films and Jio Studios is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Abhay Sinha. The director is Ananjay Raghuraj.