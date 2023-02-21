The source called arson the alleged cause of the fire in the Moscow hotel “MKM”

An Izvestia source said that the cause of the fire at the MKM hotel in the center of Moscow could be arson. As it became known on Tuesday, February 21, the fire could have started on the fifth floor between apartments 60 and 62.

According to the informant, a tenant from the 61st apartment could have set the fire. The reason could be a showdown between neighbors, two large families lived in the 62nd apartment.

He also said that in the evening the tenants were cursing because of the noise. When everything calmed down, the interlocutor said, he looked through the peephole of the door and saw burning bags with things near apartment 62.

The fire at the hotel on International Street became known earlier in the day. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 11 people were rescued from the burning hotel, including seven children.

At the same time, it was reported that two people were injured in a fire in a residential building in Orel. The attic and one of the rooms on the second floor caught fire. The lobby of the house was also damaged. One of the victims was hospitalized with burns. The other was helped on the spot.