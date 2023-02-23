The Spaniards criticized Prime Minister Sanchez for a trip to Ukraine

Spanish-speaking Twitter users were outraged by the words of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the whole country stands for the victory of Ukraine. They expressed their opinion in the microblogging service.

“I am categorically against what is happening, do not speak for me!” — wrote one of the users.

Another noted that Sanchez’s words for the whole people of the kingdom do not correspond to reality.

A group of users stressed that the real enemies of Spain remain the United States and the European Union.

“The whole of Spain? Even in our government there are those who support (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” concluded another user.

In addition, Sanchez was asked not to “make involved in the Ukrainian conflict” all the inhabitants of the kingdom.

As Thursday notes “Gazeta.Ru”, Sanchez arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The politician visited Irpin and Bucha. The trip of the head of the Spanish government to Ukraine was organized under conditions of maximum secrecy.

Earlier in February, Spanish Minister for Social Rights Ione Belarra urged the country’s authorities to stop following US interests in the conflict in Ukraine. She proposed organizing a new alliance of countries advocating a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Earlier, on February 14, it was reported that Spain would begin training the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to operate Leopard tanks in the next two weeks. This was stated by the Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles.

On February 1, it became known that Spain would transfer four to six repaired Leopard 2A4 tanks to Kyiv.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, it was noted that the tanks will not help to carry out the offensive and will be destroyed.