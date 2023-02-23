The specialist spoke about the differences between food and alcohol poisoning

Infectious disease doctor, medical director of Invitro-South Svetlana Mashkova on February 22 told Izvestia whether there are differences between food and alcohol poisoning.

“There are significant differences between food and alcohol poisoning. The main difference between alcohol poisoning and food poisoning is the presence of alcohol smell from the person. In case of alcohol poisoning, signs of damage to the central nervous system come to the fore, that is, in a state of alcoholic intoxication, there is no clear consciousness. And only later can one notice the manifestation of vomiting, ”she said.

Food poisoning occurs in a person in a clear mind, the expert emphasized. In this case, manifestations from the gastrointestinal tract come first.

“To understand that a person has been poisoned by food, a feeling will help: heaviness in the stomach, nausea, vomiting, fever, weakness and muscle pain. Often a sign of food poisoning is vomiting of food eaten, ”Mashkova explained.

The infectious disease specialist warned that severe alcohol poisoning could cause complications. For example, with hypertension or atherosclerosis, excessive alcohol consumption can lead to cerebrovascular accident, stroke or heart attack.

The expert clarified that a person can also be poisoned by surrogate alcohol. In addition to ethyl alcohol, methyl, butyl, isopropyl and other alcohols can enter his body. According to her, their toxic effect, as a rule, is even more pronounced.

Treatment recommendations for alcohol poisoning and food poisoning differ. In case of food poisoning, it is necessary to wash the stomach, removing toxins with the help of sorbents or infusion therapy (droppers) in severe cases. To remove the toxin formed as a result of alcohol poisoning, it is necessary to use intravenous administration of the solution.

It is noted that alcohol poisoning is the most dangerous, as they develop unpredictably. Alcohol is absorbed into the body gradually, damaging the central nervous system, which can lead to cerebral edema and death.

Food poisoning passes faster – as soon as the toxin that causes food poisoning is eliminated from the body, it recovers quickly enough.

According to Mashkova, it is possible to determine the symptoms of poisoning on your own, but in any case, it is recommended to consult a doctor at the first signs of poisoning.

Earlier, in December 2022, hepatologist of the OMS Group of Companies Maria Arapova explained, in an interview with Izvestia, that the most dangerous thing for the human body is a volley of alcohol when more than five doses of alcohol are drunk in two hours. Intoxication may occur because the liver does not have time to purify the blood. The doctor attributed the symptoms of mild alcohol poisoning to incoordination, headache, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, dry mouth, and dryness and pallor of the skin.