February 13, 2023, 20:28 – BLiTZ – News The current system of world order is gradually becoming obsolete. This point of view was shared by the head of the government of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov. This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic.

Speaking at the World Government Summit, the politician spoke as follows: “The relatively stable state of the world order system or the industrial phase of its development has exhausted itself. We are moving to another phase and this transition is naturally accompanied by a large-scale economic and geopolitical crisis.”

Zhaparov added that the world is facing a large-scale energy crisis. Widespread inflation, he said, is actually breaking all records.

The premier drew attention to the slowdown in the economies of the People’s Republic of China, the United States and Europe. According to the politician, this disturbing list of calls can be listed “almost endlessly.” Most experts give disappointing forecasts for this year, warning of a high probability of a global recession, Zhaparov concluded.

Earlier, UAE Cabinet Minister Mohammed without Abdullah al-Gergawi, during a speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai, said that the world economy could lose about $ 2.8 trillion amid the conflict in Ukraine. Read more on the topic in the BLiTZ article.

