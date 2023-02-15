The State Department declared that the United States was not involved in undermining the Nord Stream

The United States strongly disagrees with the accusations of blowing up the Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, by State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“This is pure disinformation,” he said during the briefing.

Price also recalled that the accidents occurred far beyond the borders of American territory. For this reason, the United States concedes the opportunity to speak “about the appropriate investigative mechanisms” to the states in whose jurisdiction the affected sections of gas pipelines are located.

Finally, the State Department spokesman declined to comment on Moscow’s proposal to organize a meeting at the UN Security Council site to discuss the Nord Stream incident.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries were spreading false information about terrorist attacks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines.

American journalist and investigator Seymour Hersh, in turn, accused the US authorities and media of hushing up the story of Washington’s involvement in the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Shortly before that, on February 8, Hersh published his own investigation. It claims that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, he said, were to force the FRG to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

On the day the investigation was released, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered in September last year. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

