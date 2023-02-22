The State Department responded to Russia’s suspension of participation in the New START Treaty

The United States is monitoring Russia’s further actions after the suspension of participation in the Russian-American Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START, START-3). This was announced on February 22 at a briefing to journalists by the head of the press service of the State Department, Ned Price.

“We will make sure that we are ready to ensure the security of our people, our country and our allies in any event,” he said.

The day before, during a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in the START Treaty. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty. At the same time, the head of state said that before returning to the discussion of START, the country must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain.

On the same day, the head of state submitted a draft law on this to the State Duma, which was adopted on Wednesday. Then the document was unanimously adopted by the Federation Council.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the development of the situation with the suspension of the START Treaty by Russia completely depends on the United States. He also suggested that the American side may withdraw from the treaty, but it is not easy to predict its further steps.

At the same time, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said that the decision on START could be revised if the West comes to its senses.

The agreement between Russia and the United States on measures to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. The document replaced the 1991 START Treaty. Upon entry into force, it also replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.