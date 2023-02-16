The State Duma adopted a law on the state language, limiting the use of foreign words

The law restricting the use of foreign words in Russian was adopted on Thursday, February 16, immediately in the second and third readings. This is reported on site State Duma of the Russian Federation.

According to the document, amendments are being made to the federal law “On the State Language of the Russian Federation” to increase the importance of the Russian language throughout the country and to strengthen control over the observance of its norms by citizens and civil servants.

In cases where Russian is used as the state language, the use of words and expressions that do not correspond to literary norms is not allowed. Such words and expressions, in particular, include all forms of obscene language. It is also prohibited to use foreign words if they have commonly used analogues in Russian. If there are no analogues, and the foreign word is recorded in the normative dictionaries, it can still be used. The government of Russia is responsible for the formation and approval of the list of such dictionaries.

The document also fixes the Russian language as mandatory for office work in organizations of any form of ownership. Compliance with language norms should be carried out in the relationship of authorities at all levels, as well as in official correspondence with Russian citizens and foreigners.

In addition, the Russian language must be used as the state language in the educational environment, as well as in the field of informing consumers of goods, works and services.

“There is the first sphere of using Russian as the state language without any reservations, and there are several areas, such as the performance of works, the media, advertising, where there may be specifics in the implementation of activities,” said Elena Yampolskaya, head of the Duma Committee on Culture.

These features, according to Yampolskaya, in the future should be spelled out either in industry laws or in government regulations.

The bill was submitted to the State Duma at the end of October. According to its authors, the measures approved by the document will help to increase the general level of literacy of Russians, the correct use of the Russian language and “control over the quality of the preparation of a single corpus of grammars, dictionaries, reference books.”

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin included the fight against obscene words and the excessive use of foreign vocabulary in the foundations of the country’s state cultural policy.

