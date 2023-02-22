The State Duma advised the United States not to flirt with Russia

The United States considers itself the dominant force in global politics and, having chosen the role of a superpower for itself, cannot accept the fact that its world domination and illegal actions are being challenged. This was announced on February 22 to Izvestia by a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik.

“After the collapse of the USSR in 1991, the conviction of the United States in its influence and exclusivity increased tenfold. A unipolar world in which only they, the States, have the opportunity to make decisions is the plan that America is diligently trying to realize, grinding other countries along its way, ”he said.

The parliamentarian called it an important fact that the United States, due to its geographical position, is far from the rest of the world. And while Russia and European countries were losing their resources in wars, America, watching this from across the ocean, grew stronger and enriched, he stressed.

“There have been no wars on the territory of the United States for more than a hundred years, but on the territory of other states, the United States is deploying a theater of military operations and trying to convince the world that they are fighting for the notorious “freedom” and “democracy”. Washington has chosen the same position for itself now, using Ukraine against our country and, along the way, depleting Europe, drawn into this conflict, ”said the deputy.

According to Belik, Washington seems to have forgotten the lessons of the Cold War and is too illusory about the absence of any consequences.

“Russia has made it clear that it has its own vision of “strategic stability,” so flirting with Russia, which is a nuclear power, is at least improvident on the part of the United States. Now the States need to think carefully and analyze what their overt arrogance and the situation that has developed through their fault has led to, ”concluded the deputy.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it was not Russia but Western countries that destroyed the equal international security system. Thus, she commented on the international reaction to the suspension of Russia’s participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

The day before, during a message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian Federation was suspending participation in the New START Treaty. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty. At the same time, the head of state said that before returning to the discussion of START, the country must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance regrets the decision taken by the Russian side on START. He also urged Moscow to review it and honor its commitments.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. The document replaced the 1991 START Treaty. Upon entry into force, it also replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty.

This START agreement was worked out on a parity basis in accordance with the principle of equal and indivisible security and provided for real, verifiable and irreversible reductions in strategic offensive arms.