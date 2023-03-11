March 11 - BLiTZ. Ukraine could receive one of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems promised by NATO. This is more of a symbolic gesture of Western support for the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv than real military assistance.

Deputy of the State Duma of the VIII convocation Oleg Matveychev, at the request of the SM-News news agency, assessed how the delivery of the Patriot could affect the course of a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify the territory of the former Ukrainian SSR.

“It changes absolutely nothing in all hands. “Patriot” is a system that is inferior even to our S-300 systems. I’m not talking about the S-400 and S-500. “Patriot” narrowly focused. It is necessary that missiles or planes flying up to him fall into a certain sector where his radars are directed. He is not able to organize all-round defense, as they say. You can fly up to him from the side, he will not notice, and so on. There are many “blind” zones,” Matveychev noted.

The parliamentarian noted the low performance characteristics of the American complex in countering our weapons.

“It can pose a threat to aircraft, and even then, not supersonic ones, and even more so, it cannot counteract hypersonic missiles, for example, the same “Daggers”. By and large, there is no big danger from him. The equipment is very expensive. I think as soon as it is installed and discovered, it will be destroyed by the first strike of the RF Armed Forces. As soon as our people find out where he is, they will destroy him, ”the politician emphasized.

