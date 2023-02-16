The State Duma discussed the deprivation of relocators opposing the Russian Federation of income from their copyrights

An expert group in the State Duma to assess proposals for penalties for Russians who have gone abroad who oppose their country discussed at the first meeting the possibility of “cutting off” them from making money on their books, films and other intellectual property. This was told to Izvestia in the working group.

“Now the situation looks like this: there are examples of people in Russia receiving “author’s” funds from the performance of works – accordingly, a person earns in Russia – and at the same time, he finances Ukraine from these funds. This is completely obvious nonsense. He is actually at war with our country. And in it he receives funds for this. It can’t be like that,” Alexander Sholokhov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture, told Izvestia.

At the same time, not specific cases or persons were discussed during the discussion, because the law should be equal for everyone, the politician emphasized. However, he also noted that it is mainly about the sphere of culture. Today, the authorities cannot punish people who not only oppose Russia, but also cause direct harm by financing the enemy, he added.

“It is necessary to regulate these relationships, and not in such a way as to take books to the square and burn them, but to cut off the possibility of new earnings on these books, on the performance of works or on theatrical productions. We need to legally provide for this possibility. To date, it has not been provided. Opportunities, say, to deprive a person of the right to receive funds, under existing provisions on copyright, are not present at the moment. That’s what was discussed,” the deputy said.

Experts urge legislators “not to chop off the shoulder.” Thus, lawyer Maria Yarmush emphasized that it is impossible to deprive a person of the right to receive income for intellectual property, since this would be contrary to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. However, there is a legal principle, when the income for copyright can be deprived by initiating a criminal case, the expert noted.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

When you leave, don’t take it: the State Duma is discussing depriving relocators of income from their copyrights

