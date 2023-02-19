The State Duma intends to develop sanctions for non-admission to the apartments of gas workers

The introduction of administrative responsibility for Russians who refuse to let employees of gas equipment maintenance organizations into the apartment may begin to be discussed at the legislative level in the State Duma this year, Sergei Pakhomov, head of the Committee for Construction and Housing and Communal Services, told Izvestia. He said that the committee intends to work on the development of a relevant bill.

“On the one hand, I want these to be the most severe sanctions, because we are talking not only about the safety of the person who does not let the inspectors in, but also those around. But we will try to find a balance: our task is not to punish, but to find an adequate solution to get into the apartment and check the condition of the stove or column,” he said.

According to him, amendments to the administrative code should be developed jointly with the State Duma Committee on State Construction and Legislation. However, the terms of development depend on the timing of the adoption of the “basic” law – on the need to conclude contracts for the maintenance of gas equipment with only one organization for each house. Now the document has been finalized for the second reading, although it was submitted to the State Duma in December 2017 and adopted in the first reading in March 2018. And then he “hung”. Now, as the deputy noted, the developers “have come to an absolutely understandable and satisfactory solution.”

Sergey Pakhomov announced the return to work on the draft law on management companies and its preparation for the second reading in early December 2022, when several household gas explosions occurred. In particular, there were five such cases during the day on December 5 alone. The most tragic of them was an emergency in Nizhnevartovsk – ten people died there. At the same time, already at the beginning of 2023, two household gas explosions again occurred: eight people died in the Tula region, and 14 in Novosibirsk.

According to Sergei Pakhomov, the “basic” bill will indicate that every resident will be able to conclude an agreement with an authorized maintenance company. It will set out the terms in which a person will be required to provide access to his apartment.

“Yes, this does not guarantee us 100% support (from the residents of the house – Izvestia), but at least it makes it possible to introduce some kind of tough and quick sanctions for non-admission,” he explained.

In addition, the main bill will oblige the housing inspectorate to check the condition of the hoods.

“And if, God forbid, gas explodes and the exhaust hood is clogged in this apartment, then the housing inspectorate will be directly responsible,” said Sergey Pakhomov.

