Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will do what Washington orders. This was announced on February 21 to Izvestia by Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

Thus, he commented on the news of the Politico newspaper that the United States could put pressure on Ukraine to make a deal with Russia.

“No matter how puffed out the cheeks of the Kiev regime, but all its actions are deprived of independence and depend on the instructions of Western curators. And if something is decided in Washington, then this team will be sent down for puppets, which Zelensky will not be able to oppose. The supply of weapons is a convenient tool for manipulating Kiev,” Belik said.

According to the deputy, it is natural that the lack of independence frightens the Kyiv authorities: it is not known what instructions may follow from Washington.

“American solidarity with Ukraine” acquires only those forms that are convenient for the United States, while the Ukrainian people, in this regard, become hostages of the situation into which they were driven by the actions of the Kiev regime and in which they are forced to suffer for the interests of America, ”concluded the parliamentarian.

On February 19, Politico reported that the White House administration demanded that Ukraine step up action on the battlefield. The White House has advised the Zelenskiy team to prepare to attack now as arms and aid from Washington and Europe flow freely. Based on this, the US administration fears that support from Ukraine’s European neighbors may soon become limited.

On February 15, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, said that Kiev was apparently running out of ammunition. He admitted that this would force the Kyiv authorities to retreat. Otherwise, in his opinion, the Ukrainian troops will simply be destroyed.

The United States and Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.