The State Duma proposed to introduce criminal liability for insulting the Heroes of Russia

Sultan Khamzaev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said that Russia should introduce criminal liability for publicly insulting the Heroes of Russia and the Soviet Union. He noted that legislative changes are necessary, since the defenders of the Motherland may not have the time or opportunity to respond to attacks in their direction, so the state should deal with this issue.

“I consider it necessary to work out a law on the introduction of criminal liability for publicly insulting the honor and dignity of the Heroes of the Soviet Union and Russia,” he said in an interview with “RIA News” 12th of February.

As an example, Khamzaev cited the commander of the Eastern Military District, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, who, according to the deputy, was criticized, but is unable to respond to the insult, because he is performing the tasks assigned as part of the special operation.

On January 13, Andrey Klishas, ​​head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, admitted that the confiscation of property for insulting the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia could be included in the Criminal Code. He noted that for this it will be necessary to make appropriate amendments.

At the same time, the speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, came up with the corresponding initiative. He proposed to confiscate the property of the departed Russians if they allowed insults to the Russian Federation.

