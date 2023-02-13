The State Duma spoke about plans to depersonalize packs of cigarettes

State Duma deputies are discussing the ban on vaping in Russia and are simultaneously working on new measures of tobacco regulation. On February 13, a source toldRIA News” close to this issue.

According to the informant, one of the stages of improving the country’s anti-tobacco legislation will be decisions in the field of tobacco products. So, the idea of ​​depersonalization of packs of cigarettes was put forward.

“It is not the first month that we have been discussing in the State Duma the introduction of impersonal packs of cigarettes of a single standard – green, as in some countries of the world,” Sultan Khamzaev, one of the deputies participating in these discussions, quotes the publication as saying.

The deputy said that the logo and color of the manufacturer’s brand will not be depicted on such packaging. All packs will be of the same color, the names will be written in the same font and size. Also, the packaging should contain information about the dangers of tobacco, in accordance with the law.

The State Duma believes that such measures will limit advertising and promotion of tobacco products. Cigarettes will become less attractive in appearance, which will increase the negative perception of the process of smoking.

On January 19, it became known that Rospotrebnadzor positively assessed the initiative to ban the sale of vapes at the legislative level. As explained in the department, at present, in accordance with the current legislation of the Russian Federation, retail trade in nicotine or its derivatives, including liquids for electronic nicotine delivery systems, if its concentration in the solution exceeds 20 mg / ml is prohibited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

