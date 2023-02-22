The State Duma submitted a draft of the termination of cases of tax crimes in the payment of arrears

A bill was submitted to the State Duma providing for the waiver of criminal prosecution for tax crimes if arrears, fines and penalties were paid in full. The document was posted in the Duma electronic base February 22.

“According to the bill, a criminal case cannot be initiated, and an initiated criminal case for crimes related to tax evasion and other obligatory payments is subject to termination if the arrears, penalties and fines are paid in full,” the explanatory note says.

At the same time, it is also proposed to reduce the statute of limitations for criminal liability for tax crimes by reducing the severity of such acts.

Earlier, on February 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the government, said that the Russian Federation should streamline the tax debt system, since citizens often receive erroneous warnings about their debts. In turn, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin promised to monitor this situation and keep it under control.

On August 31, 2022, it was reported that a bill would be submitted to the State Duma to mitigate criminal penalties for businesses for tax evasion. Parliamentarians propose to transfer tax crimes from serious to medium severity in order to reduce the statute of limitations for them.