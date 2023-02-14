The State Duma urged to expand the list of beneficiaries-IT specialists – DOS

February 14, 2023, 10:27 am – BLiTZ – News Anton Nemkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technologies and Communications, said that the zero income tax rate should be extended to companies working in the field of information security. About it informs “Parliamentary newspaper”.

To date, for accredited organizations that receive more than 70% of income from IT activities, the rate on insurance premiums has been reduced to 7.6%, and income tax has been zeroed. According to the Federal Tax Service, in nine months, revenue increased by more than 20% compared to the same period in 2022.

Nemkin noted that the benefits provided are more relevant to software developers. According to the deputy, in the current foreign policy and economic conditions, the issues of managing a complex computing infrastructure and information security are coming to the fore.

The MP argues that the lack of state support in the areas of the IT industry can lead to disproportionate development.

Nemkin called for zero income tax for all companies that work in the field of information security and protection of critical information infrastructure.

It is noted that the Deputy Director of the Association for Electronic Communications, member of the Public Chamber Sergey Grebennikov supported this initiative. However, he believes that support should not be limited to information security and critical infrastructure.

Earlier, expert Boyko predicted a decrease in the level of salaries of IT specialists in Russia. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

