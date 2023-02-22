On February 22, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Alexei Zhuravlev commented to Izvestia on the words of US President Joe Biden that the West was not going to attack Russia.

“Perhaps this is why the United States is consistently and inexorably moving NATO’s military infrastructure to our borders, surrounding Russia with military bases and biochemical laboratories. And even as a mock enemy in exercises where it is customary to use a fictitious state, like Macondo, the Americans “defeat” Russia over and over again,” Zhuravlev said.

The MP recalled that the United States unilaterally withdrew from all nuclear security treaties. Only START-3 remained, Russia’s participation in which was suspended by President Vladimir Putin the day before.

“But the Americans also ignored this document, simply not letting Russian inspectors into their facilities. From “friendly” motives, the United States is pumping weapons into Ukraine,” the parliamentarian added.

Meanwhile, on February 20, Biden, while on a visit to Kyiv, announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. As the American newspaper The New York Times noted, the weapons destined for Kyiv are increasingly offensive rather than defensive. In addition, Washington noted that they were not pushing, but they were not dissuading Kyiv from attacking Russian Crimea.

On February 21, speaking with a message to the Federal Assembly, Putin pointed out that after the collapse of the USSR, the United States of America wanted to “permanently fix its global dominance, regardless of the interests of modern Russia.”