The State Duma will appeal to the State Prosecutor’s Office because of the possible supply of Russian fuel to Ukrainian militants

February 14, 2023, 15:39 – BLiTZ – News State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin instructed the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption to apply to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Energy with a request to verify information about possible supplies of Russian fuel to Ukraine. It is reported by TASS.

In particular, we are talking about supplies from the Lukoil refinery located in Bulgaria. Volodin also ordered that the answers received from the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Energy be announced as part of the State Duma meeting.

The speaker gave the corresponding order after the speech of Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots. According to him, requests for possible supplies of Russian oil processed in Bulgaria for the needs of Ukrainian militants were previously sent to the Foreign Ministry and Lukoil.

Zatulin said that the company said they had no information about where the gasoline and fuel purchased by intermediaries went.

Earlier it was reported that State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday, February 9, announced the preparation of an appeal by the lower house of parliament to the UN regarding the prosecution of the organizers of the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines. He added that it is necessary to insist on the assessment by the UN of the actions of the US leadership.

