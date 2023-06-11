The steps of such girls are considered auspicious for the in-laws, luck shines!

We all know very well that God sends every person to this earth by giving them color and they also write their fate, but in ocean scriptures the texture of the body and any sign or mark on the body also indicates good or bad fate. The texture of the body gives signals and many types of marks are considered as a sign of good luck. In Jyoti Shastras, looking at the horoscope of any person, it is told about his fate and nature. The fate of a person is told by texture, let us tell you through this article that what kind of girls are considered lucky-

finger to fate

Let us tell you that girls whose fingers are long are considered very lucky, such girls, along with being creative, also make good progress in business and job. According to Vastu Shastra, girls with long fingers are considered lucky.

According to Vastu Shastra, it is said that girls who have a lotus circle or a conch shell on the sole of their feet are considered very lucky.

Moles also give signs of luck

Let us tell you that girls who have a mole near their navel and on their nose are also considered very lucky, such girls are considered very lucky for both their parents and in-laws, these girls bring happiness and prosperity to the house. .

fortune telling by the beauty of the eyes

Let us tell you that girls with big eyes fill the house with happiness, in the houses where there are girls with big eyes, along with happiness and prosperity, love also remains in those houses.

Money and grains live in such a palm

Let us tell you that the girls whose middle part of the palm is inclined. There is never a shortage of money in the luck of such girls, these girls are considered very lucky in terms of money, they always have money with them.

Such girls are also lucky

According to Vastu Shastra, let us tell you that girls with broad forehead are considered very auspicious for the in-laws side, as soon as these girls step into the house, it starts raining happiness and prosperity.