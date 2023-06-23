The stock market fell for the second consecutive day, investors lost 2.80 lakh crores

New Delhi, 23 June (Hindustan Times). Today, on the last day of the current trading week, the stock market once again closed with a strong decline. Due to the weakness in the market, the Sensex closed below 63 thousand points. The same Nifty also went below the level of 18,700 points. Sensex closed with a weakness of 0.41 percent and Nifty by 0.56 percent after day’s trading.

The biggest decline in today’s business was seen in the stocks of Oil & Gas, Commodity, IT, Utility, Metal, Public Sector Enterprise and Energy sector. The same remained a slight buying trend in the shares of the pharmaceutical sector. Midcap and Smallcap indices also closed with a weakness of around 1.20 per cent due to continuous selling in the market.

Due to the fall in the market today, the wealth of stock market investors decreased by about Rs 2.80 lakh crore. The market capitalization of listed companies on BSE decreased to Rs 289.45 lakh crore (provisional) after today’s trade. While their market capitalization was Rs 292.25 lakh crore on the last trading day i.e. Thursday. In this way, investors lost about Rs 2.80 lakh crore from today’s trading.

Today, there was active trading in 3,610 scrips on BSE during the day’s trading. Of these, 1,182 scrips closed with gains, while 2,284 scrips declined, while 147 scrips closed without any movement. Active trading took place in 2,058 scrips on NSE today. Of these, 493 shares closed in the green mark by earning profit and 1,565 shares closed in the red mark by taking losses. Similarly, out of 30 shares included in the Sensex, 7 shares closed with gains and 23 shares closed with a fall. Whereas out of 50 stocks included in Nifty, 10 stocks closed in green mark and 40 stocks closed in red mark.

The BSE Sensex today opened at a level of 63,124.28 points with a weakness of 114.61 points. In today’s business, there was a state of ups and downs throughout the day. Under selling pressure, the index fell to 62,874.12 points. At the same time, with the support of buying, it also managed to reach 63,240.63 points in the green mark for a while. After the day’s trading, the Sensex closed at a level of 62,979.37 points with a loss of 259.52 points.

Like the Sensex, the NSE Nifty started trading today at a level of 18,741.85 points with a weakness of 29.40 points. Due to continuous ups and downs in the market, there were constant ups and downs in the movement of Nifty. However, due to the continuous selling pressure, this index could never come in the green mark. Due to strong selling pressure, the index slipped below 18,700 points and fell to 18,647.10 points. On the other hand, on getting the support of buying, this index also jumped up to 18,756.40 points. The Nifty ended today’s trade at 18,665.50, down 105.75 points after the day’s buying and selling.

IndusInd Bank 2.83 per cent, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories 1.93 per cent, Asian Paints 1.53 per cent, Bharti Airtel 1.42 per cent and NTPC 1.19 per cent included in the list of top 5 gainers after the day’s trading. Happened. On the other hand, Adani Enterprises 6.83 percent, Adani Ports 4.20 percent, BPCL 3.70 percent, Hindalco Industries 2.75 percent and Divis Laboratories joined the list of top 5 losers today with a weakness of 2.28 percent.